3 Jaguars Who Will Benefit Most From Liam Coen Hire
The Jacksonville Jaguars turned the keys to the franchise over to new head coach Liam Coen in January, and now it will be his team to lead into the future.
Coen is set to be a big piece of every important decision the Jaguars make over the next few months, and his presence alone will mean a changed dynamic for the entire Jaguars' roster -- especially on the offensive side of the ball.
So, which Jaguars are set to benefit most from the Coen hire? We examine below.
QB Trevor Lawrence
This one is obvious but still needs to be mentioned. Trevor Lawrence had his moments under Doug Pederson and the old regime, especially his red-hot end to the 2022 season and the Jaguars' playoff run. With that said, it was clear Lawrence was in need for a new voice leading his development by the time the 2024 season ended.
Lawrence ahs far too often had to put the entire Jaguars' offense on his back. Under Coen, it should be expected that he will finally be presented with the schematic answers to ensure he does not have to be Superman to give the Jaguars' a chance. Coen did it with Baker Mayfield and he should be expected to do it with Lawrence.
RB Travis Etienne
It is clear that Coen's offense is going to feature plenty of work for the running back position, especially in the passing game. Last year's Buccaneers' offense saw its running backs combine for 121 targets, while the Jaguars' only combined for 83. Two different Buccaneers' running backs had more than 50 targets, while only one Jaguars running back had more than 20 targets.
Etienne has proven to be a strong pass-catcher in each of the last two seasons, though the Jaguars' never fully explored that part of his game much beyond checkdowns. Now, Etienne will likely be able to benefit from an expanded screen game and a more diverse and creative role than he has had to this point in his career.
TE Brenton Strange
Coen's calling card with the Buccaneers was his ability to use a wide array of formations to attack the opposing defense. That means he will undoubtedly be able to get the most out of a player like Brenton Strange, who can be moved all around the formation. This is especially true in the running game, where Coen has proven to be especially creative.
It remains to be seen how big of a piece of the passing game that Strange will be, but he has been a strong run blocker for two years in a row and has the versatility and athletic traits to play multiple roles as a blocker. With an innovative mind like Coen at the helm, Strange could be in for a big season as a run blocker.
