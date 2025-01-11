3 Reasons Jaguars Can Get Back to Winning Ways in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars season took a huge step backwards from the seasons they were able to put together. In 2022, the Jaguars were in the playoffs and first in the AFC South division. Just two years removed, they were one of the more disappointing teams on the year. Though the year was disappointing, the Jaguars do have some reasons why they could come back to life in 2025.
For starters, the Jaguars still hold onto a former first overall draft pick in quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has shown before how he can impact this Jaguars squad when healthy, but that is the kicker. If Lawrence cannot remain healthy for the full season, the Jaguars will likely suffer a similar fate.
The last time the Jaguars were above the .500 mark and in contention for a playoff run, Lawrence was manning the ship coming off of a strong regular season. Lawrence's 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns led him to his best season in 2022. If Lawrence can find his way into Week 1, as he is dealing with an injury to his shoulder, the Jaguars should have a better chance when Lawrence is on the field.
Another reason the Jaguars should be solid for next season comes from their young guns on offense. Rookie star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr and veteran tight end Evan Engram are both reliable options for Jacksonville.
Thomas Jr, coming off of a stellar season, should only get better with a consistent quarterback in Lawrence passing the football. His smart routes and exceptional athleticism will give Jacksonville the extra push for victory, should he remain healthy. Injury was a downside for the Jaguars this season, as Engram experienced himself.
Engram has shown when he is on the field, he adds a strong veteran presence that makes the team feel more complete. After an injury-ridden season, Engram should get back to his normal numbers at the tight end position for Jacksonville, adding all more reason for the Jaguars to be more competitive in 2025.
The final reason that Jacksonville can bounce back in 2025 comes from pure embarrassment from the season prior. After high praise from owner Shad Khan, the Jaguars were the most underwhelming squad in 2024.
The Jaguars have pieces from their 2022 playoff run squad that still remain under contract with the team, so there are reasons for Jacksonville to remain competitive. Still a younger franchise in terms of average age, there is a lot of learning still to be done for the Jaguars.
