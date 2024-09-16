3 Reasons to Be Optimistic About the Jaguars After Browns Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars left Week 2 with an 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but it wasn't all storm clouds in rainy EverBank Stadium.
What are the reasons for there to be optimism for the Jaguars moving forward after their 0-2 start? We break it down below.
Brian Thomas Jr. looks as advertised
If there is one thing for the Jaguars' base to be excited about, it is rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas. Thomas was one catch away from the first 100-yard game of his career and his 66-yard catch was the fifth-longest reception for a rookie in franchise history and the longest play of the Jaguars season.
Through two weeks, there is an argument to make that Thomas has been the Jaguars' best player on offense.
Most of the AFC South is in the same boat
The AFC South was supposed to be one of the NFL's most-improved divisions in 2024.
The Jaguars were looking for a rebound after back-to-back 9-8 seasons, the Tennessee Titans overturned their coaching staff and roster, and the Indianapolis Colts were set to get Anthony Richardson back under center.
Add in a Houston Texans team that has failed to let-down, and the south looked primed for a big year.
Perhaps this can still be true, but the Jaguars, Titans and Colts are a combined 0-6 through two weeks. All six losses have been close games, but the Jaguars are not the only team in the AFC South that are having issues. The Texans remain ahead of the pack, but the Jaguars are not alone in the cellar.
Second-year tight end showed genuine development
One of the biggest positives to come out of the Jaguars' Week 2 loss was the performance of second-year tight end Brenton Strange.
Strange's role increased exponentially after Evan Engram's pre-game hamstring injury, and the former second-round pick made the most of his opportunities.
Strange recorded 65 yards on three receptions, setting single-game career-highs in both receptions and receiving yards, showing the upside that made him a second-round pick in 2023.
After a rookie year without much run the pass game, Strange has already nearly doubled his rookie-year output.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.