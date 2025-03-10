5 Free Agents the Jaguars Should Target
The Jacksonvillle Jaguars have a chance to make a big impact during free agency this week.
While the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan have said in the past that they want to wean off the use of free agents to build a roster, that was with an old regime. With Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli now leading the Jaguars, there is a clean slate and plenty of holes to fill.
It is anyone's guess just how aggressive the Jaguars will be when legal tampering opens, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few names who make sense for the Jaguars to target.
With that in mind, here are five free agents I believe the Jaguars would be wise to pursue this week.
CB Carlton Davis
If the Jaguars are going to take a single home run-level swing at a player, it would make a lot of sense for that to be at cornerback. Cornerback might be the best unit in this year's free agency class, and Carlton Davis is one of the top players in the group.
The Jaguars have been connected to Davis via national reports for months now, so it would be far from surprising to see the Jaguars as one of the teams jockeying to sign him. He was banged up in Detroit, but still had great film when healthy and could give the Jaguars one of the NFL's top cornerback duos.
OL Evan Brown
The Jaguars badly need interior offensive line help entering free agency. They need to replace right guard Brandon Scherff, replace retired center Mitch Morse, and find some actual depth for the interior unit. That is a tall task to do in one offseason, but those are the cards the Jaguars have been dealt.
With needs at both guard and center, why not look at a player like Evan Brown who has experience at both? He would give the Jaguars the ultimate flexibility entering the draft next month, plus he spent time on the Arizona Cardinals along new Jaguars quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple.
DL Michael Hoecht
One of the big undrafted free agent hits by the Rams during Gladstone's tenure with their front office, Michael Hoecht could give the Jaguars some valuable depth at a reasonable price. He has an impeccable reputation as a leader and locker room voice, and he could also give the Jaguars a versatile defender on the edge alongside Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.
The Jaguars have not invested in their edge depth for a few years now, and Hoecht would be a step in the right direction. He makes sense from a schematic and culture fit and has several familiar faces in Jacksonville who can be easy connections.
TE Mo Alie-Cox
After the Jaguars released Evan Engram last week, there is only one tight end under contract who played significant snaps in Brenton Strange. The Jaguars need to add to the tight end room alongside Strange, but this is not a particularly strong tight end class. As a result, the Jaguars should go with a scheme-specific veteran who will come at a reasonable price.
Mo Alie-Cox is not a game-changer in the passing game, but he is a plus-blocker who can still be deployed as a red-zone threat. He makes a lot of sense from a fit and value perspective as the Jaguars transition to a more diverse running game.
DL Bobby Brown
There is a strong chance that Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown is one of the best value signings of the draft class. He never played a ton of snaps for the Rams because he was seen as more of a running down rotational player, but he has the traits and college production of a player who has potential as a pass-rusher.
With Brown fitting what defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said he wants from his linemen, and with his history with Gladstone and Coen after their time with the Rams during his tenure, Brown makes sense as a logical fit. He is young, should not break the bank, and has untapped upside. This is a smart player to take a look at.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.