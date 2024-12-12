5 Reasons Why Ben Johnson Should Be the Jaguars' Top Target
When it comes to the 2025 coaching cycle, there is no hotter name than Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson -- and for good reason.
Johnson was the darling of the 2024 coaching cycle before pulling his name out of the running for jobs, instead opting to stay with the Detroit Lions and continue to build upon one of the NFL's best offenses.
And with the Lions in the midst of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak, it is clear that Johnson has proven to be one of the top offensive minds in the sport. It is because of the job he has done that he is arguably the best fit for the Jaguars' head coach opening if they fire Doug Pederson.
We have made the case for the Jaguars as a fit for Johnson. But why is Johnson a fit for the Jaguars? Here are five reasons.
He has sustained success
Johnson is not some flash in the pan coordinator like we have seen rise up in coaching ranks before. Instead, Johnson has shown over and over again during the last three seasons that his success is sustained and consistent. Since 2022, the Lions' offense ranks top-6 in: EPA/Play, Success Rate, EPA/Dropback, Dropback Success Rate, EPA/Rush, and Rushing success rate. Simply put, few offenses have done what he has done over the last three seasons.
Jared Goff's revival
There is maybe no better argument for Johnson than what he has done for Jared Goff's career. After burning out in Los Angeles, Goff was seen by many as a simple throw-in for the Matthew Stafford deal, but his career has been resurrected in Detroit -- to the point where he will very likely earn consideration in this year's MVP race. If he did that for Goff, what could he do for Trevor Lawrence?
He is a long-term hire
The Jaguars need a coach who will be around for the long haul. One who will be there with a system for Lawrence and the other offensive players to grow in year in and year out, without the chance of disruption. Johnson, who turns 39 in May, is exactly the type of bright young coach the Jaguars need to guide them into the future. No more schemes or philosophies from football's past are needed.
He has learned from one of the NFL's best
While nobody will ever compare Johnson's personality to that of Dan Campbell, it is absolutely a huge plus for Johnson that he has been around Campbell and his culture for years. Campbell has proven to be the ultimate cultivator of culture in the NFL, and any time spent around him and his process is a major bonus.
He could turn Brian Thomas Jr. into a superstar
Aside from Lawrence, no player on the roster would benefit from Johnson's hiring more than No. 1 receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The No. 23 pick in April's draft, Thomas is set to break the major franchise rookie receiving records and is clearly on pace to become the true alpha male and focal point of the passing game. Johnson's play-action heavy offense has already helped one speedster in Jameson Williams become a household name, and Thomas' game is much more well-rounded.
