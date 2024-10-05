A Moment in Week 2 Foreshadowed Jaguars' Disastrous Season
It seems losing tight end Evan Engram to an injury during pregame warmups before their Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns was a moment of foreshadowing of how the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season would start.
The team is 0-4 on the season and has failed to have much success on offense at any point this season.
Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor admitted that losing Engram has negatively impacted the offense in more ways than one. Taylor said that the team also missed Engram’s production and the energy he practices and plays with.
“Yeah, obviously, I think one of the big parts is Evan's such an energy giver for our group,” Taylor said. “Just the way he plays, the energy he plays with, the energy on the sidelines in practice, that enthusiasm is a big thing.
“So, I think we've to an extent, missed that. Now we have other guys that step up into that role and do a good job. Then, just Evan's production through his time here is something obviously you're going to miss.
“Now we're very happy with Brenton’s [TE Brenton Strange] progression, the way he stepped into that role, being able to use Luke [TE Luke Farrell] a little bit more here and there. But anytime you're missing a great player, obviously, it's going to impact you in some way, shape, or form.”
Taylor noted that the loss of Engram has undoubtedly impacted how he calls plays on Sundays. Specifically, Taylor said not having Engram’s size and athletic ability on the field makes it a little more difficult to throw the ball over the middle.
“A little bit of both,” Taylor said. “I mean, a little bit of the coverage structures you get and things like that, of how many people they put inside the numbers, the way you do certain things. What type of linebacker are you attacking? Does play action affect him? Does it not?
“There are certain things that, obviously, yeah, Evan has the size and the capability to produce over the middle of the field. But no, I wouldn't say that that's held us back in any way, shape, or form, not having Evan.”
The Jaguars have more problems than Engram returning can fix. However, him returning could be the spark quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars need to register their first win of the season. One win could be all the Jaguars need to turn things around.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE