A Productive Draft Haul Could Change the Jaguars' Fortunes
The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster needs significant help this offseason. Two consecutive disappointing seasons forced Jacksonville to fire former general manager Trent Baalke and former head coach Doug Pederson. After rebuilding their front office from scratch, the Jaguars must rebuild a roster with significant issues at multiple positions.
The Jaguars hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach after watching quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggle over the past few seasons. While Jacksonville's struggles centered around much more than their veteran quarterback, the organization's most significant investment is in Lawrence, and Coen should help get the most out of him.
Jacksonville has struggled on both sides of the ball during the past two seasons but could change their trajectory for next season with a solid draft haul. There are a number of position groups the Jaguars could address this offseason but with a top pick in the draft and a quarterback firmly in place, the Jaguars could choose to address the defensive side of the ball in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Joe DeLeone of the Pro Football Network recently released his seven-round mock draft, including picks for every league team. DeLeone projects the Jaguars to have one of their most productive draft hauls in recent memory in a pivotal offseason for the organization.
"Jacksonville needs to draft the best player available to return to playoff contention. Mason Graham has the upside to not only being an elite run defender but also a productive pass rusher. His ability to be extremely disruptive on a snap-to-snap basis will place him into an elite category of NFL defensive linemen," DeLeone said.
Jacksonville's roster has many needful positions, and it will likely take more than one offseason to complete the turnaround the Jaguars' organization desires. Still, the Jaguars' new-look front office must assemble a strong draft class this offseason to ensure they do not have a third consecutive disappointing season. Jacksonville needs a successful summer to ensure a successful upcoming season. Still, a successful summer starts with a substantial free agency period and a strong draft haul, which the Jaguars must have this offseason.
