Jaguars Could Make Business Decision Regarding Veteran WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have a new look on offense next season as they try to distance themselves from the team's losing culture lately. The Jaguars have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league but have failed to surround him with the talent necessary to consistently succeed. After another losing season, the Jaguars are primed to make more significant changes.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY released a list of players he believes could be cut candidates this offseason. The list included many notable players around the league, including some of the Jaguars' highest-paid offensive players.
Middlehurst-Schwartz listed Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk as a cut candidate this offseason after the veteran missed half of this season due to injury and five games last season.
Kirk's injury history and the fact that his production has not matched the size of his contract make him a legitimate cut option, as the Jaguars could look to save money this offseason. Kirk also became dispensable once rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene with a 1,000-yard season, with quarterback Mac Jones throwing him the ball for most of the season.
The Jaguars already have a rising star at wide receiver in Thomas and could add another via the draft or free agency this offseason, adding to the likelihood that Kirk will be cut this summer.
"Kirk's surprising four-year, $72 million contract in March 2022 helped accelerate the explosion of the receiver market. While that deal no longer seems quite as outlandish as it did initially, the slot receiver hasn't been able to recreate the highs of his debut campaign in Jacksonville, notching just 27 catches for 379 yards in eight games before suffering a season-ending broken collarbone. With first-year coach Liam Coen installing a new offense and Brian Thomas Jr. firmly in place as the focal point of the passing attack, there's little reason to forge ahead with a player who has a cap hit of more than $24 million and whose release could clear up more than $10 million in space," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
The Jaguars will likely need multiple offseasons to fix their roster, which is one of the most flawed in the NFL. However, there is reason for hope that the Jaguars can get going in the right direction after hiring Coen as their head coach. Coen is a well-respected offensive mind who was pivotal in quarterback Baker Mayfield's success, which the Jaguars hope he can replicate with veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.