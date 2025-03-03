Analyst's Bold Prediction Surrounding Jaguars First Round Pick
It is no secret that the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to rebuild through the draft. Even new general manager James Gladstone admitted that was the franchise's plan when addressing the media. While the Jaguars don't hold the number one pick, a lot of damage can still come from a fifth overall selection.
Many rumors about who the franchise will select on draft day have filled social media, giving fans time to debate who the best option is for the Jaguars franchise. According to NFL analyst Mina Kimes, the fifth overall pick ultimately comes down to two players, in her opinion.
"I look at a team like Jacksonville that's already got a couple of edges, if {Travis} Hunter is gone, it's hard for me to imagine that Mason Graham falling below that {fifth overall selection}," Kimes said.
Travis Hunter looks to be a remarkable talent that any team would be lucky to draft, as he is projected to go in the top five by ESPN draft experts. If Hunter falls to Jacksonville, it seems like a no brainer that they select him.
To Kimes point, the Jaguars have options, and University of Michigan's Mason Graham is not a bad one at all. In fact, Kimes went on to describe how talented Graham has been for the Wolverines and how he could immediately impact the defense of the franchise that selects him.
"The tape speaks for itself. The speed and the power are the first things that jump off, he's a little bit under sized, but he gets into his opponents pads so quickly it does not matter," Kimes said. "He is a complete player, he is sudden and glitchy, he plays inside a phone booth so well."
Graham has been a key piece to the defensive line for the Wolverines over his three collegiate years with the program. Concluding his junior season, Graham dropped the best numbers up to this point in his career, with 46 total tackles, 3.5 quarterback sacks and even had one pass defended.
After the down season on defense for the Jaguars in 2024, the addition of Graham would only boost them in the right direction for the future. Pairing Graham alongside Josh Hines-Allen and Devin Lloyd gives new life to the defensive line, and more explosiveness.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.