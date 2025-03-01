Jaguars' Draft Day Plans Could be Coming into Focus
The Jacksonville Jaguars have answered their most pressing needs entering the offseason by filling their general manager, head coaching and both coordinator positions. With those three critical factors taken care of, the Jaguars must now address their lackluster roster.
As the Jaguars search for ways to improve from the disappointment of the past few seasons, they rightfully replaced their coaching staff. However, the players were just as much to blame as the previous coaching regime for the team's shortcomings, if not more.
Moving forward, the Jaguars are likely to take a long and hard look at what positions on their roster need the most help. Fortunately, or maybe unfortunately, it will not be hard for them to find a starting point, as they have many positions that must be addressed this offseason.
Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports released his mock draft with predictions for every team's first round draft choice. Like a few other mock drafts, Stackpole believes the Jaguars will address their porous defense by selecting defensive lineman Mason Graham from Michigan.
"The Jaguars finished 30th in the league in sack rate (5.5%) and and 27th in pressure rate (29.6%) a year ago, so they need to get better along the defensive front. And while I'm sure new head coach Liam Coen wouldn't mind getting some added protection for Trevor Lawrence, Mason Graham is too good of a player to pass up here. His arm length isn't that of a typical top-10 defensive tackle, but his tenacity, strength, technique and consistency more than make up for it," Stackpole said.
Jacksonville undoubtedly struggled on both sides of the ball last season. However, their defense was especially bad at certain points due to injury and lack of talent. Jacksonville's new front office would be wise to solidify their offensive and defensive lines this offseason.
While the Jaguars will likely need multiple offseasons to turn things around, football games are won along the offensive and defensive lines. Both position groups are groups the Jaguars need significant improvement in this offseason via the NFL Draft and free agency.
They already have a talented quarterback and wide reciever, along with talent at other positions. The Jaguars' turnaround will take time but fixing their offensive and defensive lines could expedite the process.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.