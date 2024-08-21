Analyst Says Jaguars Rookie May Be a 'Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson Type Player'
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been searching for a true No. 1 wide receiver since the days of Jimmy Smith.
Could rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. break their dry spell? It is too early to tell, but one analyst has been quite impressed with what he has seen from the No. 23 pick.
"I thought his tape in college was fantastic last year, which was why early in camp, I was a little surprised that he wasn't doing what I thought he would do," Pete Prisco said this week on 'The Frangie Show' on 1010xl.
"But again, that's when guys think, they're thinking too much early. Now it looks like he turned it on. And when you can turn it on like that, and you understand the concepts and the playbook and everything else, you're going to play a lot faster, so he plays to what his speed is."
"He could end up being truly special for them and that's the element that they need. They need that go-to guy down the field," Prisco continued. "Not just for this year but you're talking about the long-term. You might have a Chase/Jefferson kind of player on your hands, and that's something Trevor Lawrence will have for a long time."
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"You keep seeing these steps that you want to see. Again, I don't think he's where he's going to be when we kick off whatever day our first game is, September something. I don't think he's there yet, but he's a lot further ahead than he was when we came together at the start of training camp," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Wednesday.
"For that to carry over, for him to make a play in that first preseason game, you just saw his confidence rise, for him to perform well in joint practices against Tampa. You just see this progression and you see a little bit more of him becoming who we knew he would be. Again, I think he's a long way from where he's going to be in two weeks, let alone 18 weeks from now. It's just been cool to see him build the confidence in himself, build the confidence in the work he's put in and I think he's just going to continue to grow from here.”