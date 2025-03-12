Analyst Slams Jaguars' Free Agent Pickup
Teams have begun making their first official moves of the offseason. Many teams have already signed new players to help improve their teams. Teams have spent a lot of money, but not all of those deals were quality deals. Some teams are better at this than others.
The Jaguars have been on the wrong side of bad contracts for many years now and must ensure they stop the trend as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it appears as they have may be headed down a similar path after their first few signings of this free agency period.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently analyzed the winners and losers of free agency's first couple of days. He was not a fan of the Jaguars' moves or the money they agreed to for wide receiver Dyami Brown
"The Jags already had a player to serve as their downfield threat in Gabe Davis, who has $12.3 million guaranteed due in the second year of his contract," Barnwell said. "That's not a great deal, and perhaps they will try to unload it to free up space for Brown, but Davis has been a much better player over his career than Brown. Brown might not even be better than Parker Washington, who would have otherwise been Jacksonville's third wideout in a slot/underneath role."
Barnwell also wondered why the Jaguars decided to pay Jourdan Lewis $20 million in guarantees to be the Jags' slot cornerback. Barnwell believes the Jaguars could have spent that money on a better player. While Lewis is talented, the Jaguars invested a lot of money.
"He isn't the same sort of questionable signing as Brown — Lewis has a much better résumé," Barnwell said. "But what happened to turn him from a player who was worth paying $2.8 million for his age-29 season to one who will make four times as much over each of the next two seasons?"
The Jaguars have plenty of room to grow on the field, but their front office members do as well. Jacksonville has one of the youngest general managers ever hired. Their head coach and coordinators are also young by NFL standards. They will need time to grow.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.