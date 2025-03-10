Jaguars HC Liam Coen Has the Right Type of Experience
The Jacksonville Jaguars not only needed to hire a coach that could get the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the team, the Jaguars needed a head coach who had experience working in a similar situation to the Jaguars' most recent one.
This past season, the Jaguars suffered a number of crushing injuries to some of their best players, including Lawrence, who missed over half of the season with various injuries. Jacksonville suffered multiple injuries to their pass catchers and players on defense.
The Jaguars recently hired Liam Coen as their new head coach, after he spent time most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coen had a number of stops before Tampa Bay, all of which helped prepare him for what he is about to face in Jacksonville.
“That's a great question because it really came up last year in a different way. We were decimated in '22. Last year, we lose two of our best receivers in Tampa and credit the process to just kind of, hey, put our heads down," Coen said. "It's our job as coaches to go play with the players that we have and be able to pivot. That was the learning experience that we had there, that we have to be able to pivot, be able to supplement that production, maybe with a different group of players.
"It might be Mike [Buccaneers WR Mike Evans] and Chris's [Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin] production, and ended up having to become a little bit more developed through the running back room, the tight end room. Obviously, the quarterback being able to play off-schedule. So, we learned so much from that year, and it was really just, do we have the ability to pivot and be able to kind of supplement some of that production through different avenues and different players?”
The Jaguars have plenty of work to do this offseason, as they already have many moving parts and are sure to have more soon. Luckily, they have a head coach in Coen that has experience facing their situation and can help the team navigate through what is to come.
