Analyst Speaks on Jaguars Adding Offensive Lineman in Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not mess around and wait around once free agency started this past week. The Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone got right to work and knew exactly what players they wanted to go after to improve their roster for the 2025 season.
One position that Coen and Gladstone wanted to make sure they went after in free agency was on the offensive line. Coen, being an offensive person, knows the importance of having a good offense. During his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coen had a good line that helped him tremendously.
Now it is even more important because his new quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off a season where he was injured and could not finish the season. The Jaguars front office is making sure they give Lawrence the best protection on the line they can.
One big free agent the Jaguars went after was former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. The Jaguars paid Mekari big because he can play multiple positions on the offensive line. He is a good player overall but will have to work on reducing his penalties.
"He brings versatility. This is a guy that can line up anywhere on the front line and have success, but more importantly, he brings a guy that the last few years he has played really well out of position," said NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks.
"He can jump in and start some games at various spots, held up well. Even though he has had some issues with penalties. I mean, he is a rock-solid starter. He is someone that is going to help change the temperament along the line of scrimmage, and if you want to be able to play physical football like Liam Coen has talked about, you got to have physical blockers, guys that love that part of the game. Mekari is one of those guys, that can help kind of change the mindset and the mentality on that front line."
The Jaguars front office has done a great job in getting the teams biggest needs. They might not be done yet as they are looking at anyway they can upgrade the roster. If they are done for now, they will turn their focus to the NFL draft next month.
