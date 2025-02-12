Analysts Endorse Tony Boselli in New Role with Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars recently brought in Jaguars legend and Hall of Famer Tony Boselli to be the franchise's new Executive Vice President of Football Operations. After another disappointing season in Jacksonville, the front office looks to bring some brightness to aid the future with a spark of the past.
Boselli has vast experience with the Jaguars franchise. Being the first overall draft pick in franchise history to the only Hall of Fame player from the organization, Boselli eats, sleeps, and breathes Jaguars football. Jaguar analysts themselves also believe that the legend is beneficial for the future success in Duval.
"There is no uncertainty with Tony Boselli," Jaguars Senior Correspondent Brian Sexton said. "Patience pays off for good people, this is a great person. He is going to do incredible things, I believe that to the very core of my being."
Going forward in this new position, the Jaguars will be looking for Boselli to make the right decisions to further push into the limelight of the future. With several players set to return from season ending injuries, while pairing with the breakout stars that performed on the field, Jacksonville could be very a very exciting place to be in 2025.
"He {Boselli} has a vision, he can help Liam [Coen] with that vision, and as much as Liam Coen, I'm excited about what Tony can bring in terms of the passion for the organization and help Liam get his message across," John Oehser said.
While this is Coen's first ever time being a head coach in the NFL, Boselli has the upmost respect from his peers in the organization, that if anyone were not to believe in Coen's visions, Boselli will make them believe.
Boselli himself has sent messages to the fans as he goes into his first season in the new position.
"We won four games last season. We're not making any excuses, blaming anyone else, that's on us," Boselli said. "The only way you change that is start stacking up good decision after good decision, have a great offseason, a great free agency, have a great draft... then we'll find out in September over 17 games, and we can redefine who we are."
