Can Tony Boselli Help Bring A Championship to Jaguars?
The former first-ever draft pick in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, Tony Boselli has agreed to a new role within the organization. The Hall of Famer is now titled "Executive Vice President of Football Operations".
Now that Boselli has returned to Jacksonville, his role looks mightily different from his playing days in Duval. From 1995-2001, Boselli earned five Pro Bowl nods, was a three time All Pro, and had his number retired for the future of Jaguars football.
Since the Jaguars gave everything they had to Boselli, Boselli believes it is his time to give back to the franchise that took a chance on him. Now with Liam Coen as head coach, the Jaguars need to fill that general manager position, which Boselli should be heavily involved in.
According to Boselli, right now is the best time to be in Jacksonville, given their new leadership, experience, and youth movement. Leading the Jaguars to a Super Bowl championship is the one thing Boselli couldn't do as a player, but who's to say he can't motivate from the sidelines?
"From the moment I was drafted, this is the only place I've wanted to be. This franchise is everything to me, it's in my blood. We've been through a lot together, but right now, is a great time to be a Jaguar," Boselli said on the Jaguars Instagram. "I was the first pick in franchise history. It's not just a job, it is my passion, and I am so excited to be apart of the team that brings the first championship to Duval."
The Jaguars seem to be bringing more motivation into 2025 following their disappointing performance in the 2024-25 season. Luckily, the team possesses a ton of young talent, some of which have already blossomed into a star going forward for the franchise.
Boselli is not a new face around Jacksonville, having remained involved in supporting the past, the present, and now the future of the organization. Owner Shad Khan made the right decision to have Boselli return home, even if he is wearing a suit rather than his pads.
