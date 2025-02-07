Jaguars Legend Tony Boselli Confident in Jaguars Future
The Jacksonville Jaguars offseason has been one rollercoaster ride to watch, but somehow it seems to be going in the right direction. Following the firings of both Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke, and the replacement in head coach with Liam Coen, the future in Jacksonville looks promising.
Jaguars legend and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Boselli himself has been apart of the building block process for his former team this winter thus far. Now named the Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Boselli begins his new chapter with the Jaguars franchise.
That being said, Boselli has commented on the job well done the Jaguars have done to better this franchise, and for the Jaguar legend, he believes his team is not too far off from competing for the whole thing in the upcoming years.
"I don't think we're far; I really don't. All that matters to me is winning, The first thing is we're going to start this GM search," Boselli said. "Just like we got the guy we wanted for head coach in Liam Coen, now we want to make sure we get the best GM that fits this organization and fits the vision for what Shad has first and foremost and what Liam has."
The change in Jacksonville following the disappointing season was well needed. Now with Coen leading the way, alongside a slew of experienced coaches and personnel, the Jaguars culture has already improved from what it was in Week 18.
We are committed to make sure we have a strong building, a strong culture," Boselli said. "It'll be Liam's culture. He is the voice, he's the head coach of this organization, it's his team. He's going to dictate how we do things on the field, what the culture is."
Full confidence is being put in the new head coach Liam Coen, as it should. Rather than playing the blame game for a teams victory or defeat, the culture going forward is the "we movement", since football has never been an individual game.
"It's going to be our player and when we win, we won. When we lose, we lost. We're not going to blame, we're not going to point the finger," Boselli said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.