Analyzing One of the Jaguars' Worst-Ever Free Agency Signings
The Jacksonville Jaguars' history is filled with its fair share of ups and downs, as is the case for every team in the National Football League. However, the Jaguars' misery runs more profound than most teams, as they routinely seem to be held back by their mistakes.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently listed the worst free agency signings of the last decade for every team in the NFL. Xie selected the Jaguars' addition of Nick Foles in 2019 as the team's most significant free agency failure of the last 10 years.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the more egregious free spenders in free agency over the years. It’s entirely possible to construct a lineup full of veterans the Jags got poor value from," Xie said.
"Among those also considered for this selection (in reverse chronological order of year signed): Arik Armstead, Gabe Davis, Shaquill Griffin, Joe Schobert, Andrew Norwell, Kelvin Beachum, Chris Ivory, Julius Thomas, and Jared Odrick."
Xie noted that even among the Jaguars' failed free agency signings, Foles was by far the worst, as he barely played for the team and was paid an unfathomable amount of money for close to no production in Jacksonville.
"Due to the positional importance of quarterback, Nick Foles stands at the top of the list of free-agent busts in Jacksonville. After leading the Eagles to back-to-back playoff runs as a late-season fill-in – including the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2017 – Foles cashed in on a four-year, $88 million deal with Jacksonville in 2019, with the expectation of being their unquestioned starter," Xie said.
"However, Foles broke his left clavicle in his first game with the Jaguars and played only four games for Jacksonville. That brief stint went disastrously, as the Jaguars lost all four of Foles’ starts and saw him throw just three touchdowns while taking eight sacks."
"Jacksonville backpedaled from Foles, with rookie Gardner Minshew II showing some promise, trading him to the Bears for a fourth-round pick after one season. The Jags did do well to salvage some value for Foles but ultimately paid him $30.1 million for zero wins as a starting quarterback."
