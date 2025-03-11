Grading the Jaguars' First Set of Offseason Moves
The Jacksonville Jaguars arguably had one of the worst defenses in the National Football League this past season. Their 4-13 record confirms it is fair to conclude their roster was a large part of the reason for the team's failures over the past two seasons.
While many other factors contributed to the team's struggles, such as coaching, the players on the field lost games. Jacksonville has one of the best quarterbacks in the league and an upcoming star receiver. They have reason to be hopeful heading into next season.
However, Jacksonville's new-look front office must also take a deep and honest look at the roster and make the difficult decisions that need to be made. Although the Jaguars have already started doing so, they undoubtedly have other players to move on from.
Along with moving on from players, the Jaguars must find players to add to the roster this offseason and have already landed a couple. Still, the Jaguars have many more improvements to make to their roster to become a consistently competitive team.
The Jaguars did not make many splash signings, but they were still successful. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently graded every NFL team's moves early in free agency. He gave the Jaguars a grade of C+ for their handful of quiet but productive moves.
"Jacksonville's big splash on Day 1 was landing former Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a $37.5 million deal. The Jags desperately needed to boost the offensive line, particularly at guard which Mekari can play along with tackle. In the secondary, they added potential starters in safety Eric Murray and corner Jourdan Lewis. It wasn't the sexiest of first days in free agency for Jacksonville, but solid nonetheless," Sullivan said.
While they may not say it, the Jaguars are in the beginning stages of a rebuild this offseason. This summer will be the first of many steps Jaguars owner Shad Khan hopes will turn things around for his franchise on and off the field.
For Jacksonville to take the next step, it cannot afford to continue changing coaches every few years while marginally improving the roster or not improving it at all.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.