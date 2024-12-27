Are the Jaguars an Undisciplined Team?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the National Football League. Although the team made strides over the last few weeks, playing much better football than they did over the first half of the season.
The Jaguars played a desperate Raiders team that was hungry for a win, yet the Jaguars failed could not beat a Raiders team that was arguably one of the worst in the league.
Although the Raiders and Jaguars are about even in terms of record and talent, the Jaguars were considered the better team heading into the teams' matchup this past Sunday.
Still, it was not enough, as the Jaguars lost to one of the few teams in the National Football League that everyone believed the Jaguars are better than. In their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jaguars turned the ball over twice and were penalized eight times.
Those statistics are not the end of the world, but it does show a team that is not very disciplined. However, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson does not consider his team an undisciplined bunch.
"No. It's not an undisciplined group," Pederson said. "If you were at practice during the week and the meetings and all the things that go on, it's not an undisciplined group. I just think sometimes where we are in our season, a player or two, it's different guy, it's not the same guy or two guys, three guys, but sometimes you just try to do too much.
"It's all in good intention. It's not in spite or not a lack of discipline, it's just they're trying to make a play and unfortunately sometimes when they do, they guess wrong and then something negative happens in the game."
While Pederson has the right to feel like his team is not an undisciplined bunch, the team's record and ability to find new ways to lose weekly points to them being an undisciplined team in one way or another.
Most of the Jaguars' problems this season have centered around injuries and poor performance by the players. However, the head coach always bears some of the responsibility of the successes or failures of their teams.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.