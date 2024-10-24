Are the Jaguars Considering a Massive Change on Defense?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off their best defensive performance of the year, but they could still be looking to make a major change to the middle of their defense.
With veteran linebacker Foyesade Oluokun having his 21-day practice window opened after missing the last four games, it appears there could be a chance he has a new running mate at linebacker when he returns: Ventrell Miller.
Miller stepped into the Jaguars' lineup alongside former first-round pick Devin Lloyd in the wake of Oluokun's injury, but the natural assumption was that Miller would return to a rotational role when Oluokun returned.
After the last month, though, it appears Miller could have the inside track to replacing Lloyd in the middle of the defense -- at least based on what Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
“I would say, the short answer is yes," Pederson said on Wednesday when asked if Miller and Oluokun could be the primary linebackers moving forward.
"I think too, you want your best 11 on the field, whatever that looks like. Sometimes it doesn't necessarily have to be the best football player, but the one that does things right the most."
In the event Lloyd is benched for Miller, it would serve as a jolt to the system of the entire defense. Lloyd has been one of the mainstays of the Jaguars' defense since they traded into the first-round to select him in 2022, and he was talked about as a breakout star this year as he transitioned to middle linebacker.
Miller has been arguably the Jaguars' top defender over the last month, however, In the last four games, he has recorded 38 tackles and two tackles for loss, proving to be the kind of downhill linebacker the Jaguars need in their current scheme.
With that said, even if Miller takes over at middle linebacker for Lloyd the Jaguars will be expected to rotate their linebackers. They did it before Oluokun was injured, with Miller and Chad Muma getting game-day snaps. And they have done it since, too.
"But I do still think that there's enough of a rotational piece with those guys. I think that's one of the positions that's gotten better these last couple of weeks has been the linebacker," Pederson said. "I think Devin [LB Devin Lloyd] in the middle has gotten better. Ventrell, we know he's improved. Now with the addition of Foye coming back, if he's ready to go, I think you’ve got your combinations back that you want.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE