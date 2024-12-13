Are We Overestimating This Supposed Need for Jaguars?
If you ask anyone what the Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest needs are heading into the offseason, most people will instantly say "cornerback."
There will be a handful of terrific cornerbacks available in free agency, and the Jaguars are being pegged as a prime destination for them.
But that begs a very simple question: why?
Is the cornerback position really that much of a pressing need for Jacksonville, or have we been overestimating just how much the Jaguars actually need to address it?
Jacksonville has a group of three very impressive young corners in its stable of defenders: Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones and Montaric Brown.
Campbell has certainly gotten some shine, and Jones has received some attention, as well. Brown, on the other hand, has flown under the radar in spite of logging 63 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception, not to mention boasting a very solid 68.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.
All three players are 25 or younger, which should set the Jaguars up pretty nicely moving forward. So, perhaps Jacksonville doesn't need to splurge on someone like Charvarius Ward or Asante Samuel Jr. in free agency? Maybe the Jaguars can apply that money elsewhere?
This isn't to say that Jacksonville should avoid cornerback entirely. It never hurts to add more depth, but the idea that the Jaguars absolutely must bring a star to solidify the position just isn't accurate.
It would actually be smarter for Jacksonville to grab another safety given that Andre Cisco is slated to hit the open market and because Darnell Savage has been a disappointment. The Jaguars could also use some help along their defensive front.
But the Jaguars should allow the trio of Campbell, Jones and Brown to grow. Those three corners have been one of the few bright spots on Jacksonville this season.
Campbell himself is considered by some to be one of the top up and coming cornerbacks in football, so the Jaguars may already have a potential lockdown guy in their midst.
Jacksonville is projected to have some modest—not expansive—cap room heading into 2025. It needs to spend its money wisely, especially given how brutal the team has been this season.
The Jaguars binging on a cornerback would not be the best way of utilizing their funds.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.