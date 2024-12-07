Should the Jaguars Target Cowboys' Unheralded Star?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to have a fair amount of cap space to play with in NFL free agency, which is great news considering how may needs the Jaguars have.
Jacksonville is just 2-10 heading into its Week 14 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, so it's obvious that the roster isn't in the best shape.
Yes, the Jaguars actually do have some interesting pieces and some players to build around, but they need to fill in the gaps.
One area in particular in which Jacksonville needs help its interior defensive line, especially given how disappointing Arik Armstead has been this season.
The Jaguars should have plenty of options available to them in free agency, but perhaps none are more intriguing than Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Odighizuwa may very well be one of the most underrated players in all of football. Due to the fact that he plays on a star-studded defense that includes Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence, you don't hear his name much, but make no mistake: he is a stud.
Through 12 games this season, Odighizuwa has logged 33 tackles and three sacks. He owns a pass rush grade of 73.3 at Pro Football Focus, which ranks 17th out of 208 qualified interior defenders.
The 26-year-old does not post huge numbers, but there is no question that his presence in the trenches is significant.
Currently, the Jaguars are employing Armstead and DaVon Hamilton up front. We already know that Armstead has been underwhelming, and Hamilton owns an overall Pro Football Focus grade of just 48.6 this season.
Imagine installing Odighizuwa in the middle with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker on the flanks rushing opposing quarterbacks? That could be an absolutely lethal defensive front, especially if Armstead rebounds in 2025.
There is no question that Jacksonville has more needs up and down the roster. The Jaguars need some more depth in their secondary, for example, and they definitely require offensive line help. They may even need to add another receiver.
However, shoring up the defensive line would go a long way in repairing a Jacksonville defense that ranks last in the NFL this season.
