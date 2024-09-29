Back to the Basics For Jaguars Offense?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a much different start to the season than many expected. The Jaguars have lost their third straight game this season and eight of their last nine games, dating back to last season.
Running back Travis Etienne Jr says that while the team did not perform well against the Buffalo Bills, they have had a productive week of practice in preparation for the Houston Texans.
“I feel like today’s practice went really well,” Etienne said. “I feel like today we had a lot of energy. I feel like guys are getting back to the reason of why they started playing a game of football. I don't think anybody had fire Monday night. We all were fireless. But I feel like we've been getting back to the reason why we started playing the game, the reason why we all got into this, and just understanding that we’re all we’ve got and that if we want to get through this, we have to stick together.
“No one else is coming to save us. We have to save ourselves. So, I feel like everyone’s been kind of tapping into just the kid, the person, the understanding that this is a dream. We all longed for this. We're in NFL. We all wished to be here. So, while we're here, let's not piss away opportunities because we work so hard for only 17 of these out of the year.”
Etienne believes the team has started to try too hard to succeed as the team continues to lose. The veteran running back said the team has to get back to having fun on the field instead of thinking so much.
For Etienne, it is essential that everyone is loose, and plays without worrying about winning or losing.
“I feel like whenever you're having fun, that's whenever you're playing loose,” Etienne said. “Whenever you're out there, and I feel like having fun and playing loose goes with your preparation throughout the week. Whenever you can go out there and just react and not think on the field, that's whenever you're having your best plays, when you're playing your best.
“When you're going out there and you're just in your head too much, you're thinking, you're not really reacting. You're kind of playing tight. You're not playing loose. You're not letting things happen. You kind of start trying to force things. You start trying to maybe overcompensate, trying to make something happen. We’ve just got to let the game come to us and be ready for the opportunities whenever they come.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.