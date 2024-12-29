Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars-Titans Rematch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will look for one of their last chances of redemption in the 2024 season on Sunday, taking on the Tennessee Titans for the second time in four weeks.
Each team is looking to create some kind of momentum to carry into the 2025 offseason after disappointing and frustrating 2024 seasons. But which team has the best chance to walk out of EverBank Stadium with a win in the Jaguars' season finale?
To give some insight into what the Jaguars' matchup with their bitter rival will look like in their rematch of Week 14's Jaguars win on Sunday, we spoke with Jeremy Brener of Titans on SI to break down the matchup.
What does Mason Rudolph do better than Will Levis?
Brenner: He does a better job at taking care of the ball. Levis often gets skittish and forces turnovers that don’t need to happen.
That being said, Rudolph threw three picks last week against the Indianapolis Colts, but historically speaking, he has been better at limiting turnovers than Levis.
Do the Titans have an answer for Brian Thomas Jr?
Brenner: They do. His name is L’Jarius Sneed, but he’s been out with an injury for nearly the entire season. Chidobe Awuzie will likely step in, with rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. also helping out.
The plan to contain BTJ should be more about forcing Mac Jones to make errant throws. Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry are still really good at doing that.
How can the Titans defense affect Mac Jones?
Brenner: Keep pressuring him. It worked in the previous meeting and that’s a spot the Titans defense will look to exploit. If they can do that, it should be difficult for the Jags on offense.
What is the Titans’ biggest strength?
Brenner: The Titans have allowed just 178.3 passing yards per game this season, which ranks No. 1 in the league. A lot of that has to do with turnovers from the offense creating shorter fields for the Titans, but the secondary has been strong despite its shortcomings.
What’s your prediction for Sunday?
Brenner: It’s hard to sweep in the division, so I’m taking the Titans by six on Sunday. Titans 20, Jags 14
