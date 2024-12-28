Jaguars-Titans: Week 17 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars are nearing the end of the 2024 season, but they still have some unfinished business with two games to go.
The first of such games is the Jaguars' home finale vs. the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium in Week 17, just three weeks after the Jaguars defeated the Titans in a 10-6 contest in Nashville.
Since then, the Jaguars have dropped two winnable games and have failed to build any momentum to carry into the offseason. But can that change with two AFC South games left on the schedule?
"I think, one, you finish the way you want to finish. Obviously, two division opponents. It carries you. It carries you into the offseason. It’s the momentum that you want," Jaguaes head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.
"So, yeah, there’s something to be said about that, to play well this week and try to do everything you can, try to get a win this week and go to next week. If you can do that, then I think that’s something you can look at because then you have to look at the rest of your schedule and go, ‘Where did we miss?’ Where did we come up short in some of the other games because then it puts you in a position to each year kind of compete for your division, your division champion. So, this definitely would be a positive going into the offseason if we can do that.”
So, do we think the Jaguars build off a potential win? Or do we think they drop their third game in a row? We break it down below.
Prediction: Titans 20, Jaguars 16
The Jaguars barely scraped by with a win the last time they played the Titans, winning a sloppy 10-6 game that was largely the result of Will Levis having multiple red-zone misses. This time around, the Titans are rolling with Mason Rudolph instead.
Levis wasn't able to take advantage of the Jaguars' porous pass defense in Week 14 due to his accuracy issues and inability to push the ball downfield at an efficient rate. While Rudolph is far from a quarterback who is going to strike fear in the heart of many defenses, he can at least do the simple things that Levis can't do like getting the ball out quickly and on time.
Combine this with a Jaguars' offense that is seemingly losing a new starter every single week to a season-ending injury and below-average quarterback play, and it is hard to expect much from the Jaguars offensively. Brian Thomas Jr. is good enough to get the Jaguars into scoring position all on his own, but the Titans should be the favorites to win this game.
