Biggest Challenge Facing the Jaguars in Week 6
After winning their first game of the season last week against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars head to London to face the Chicago Bears. Much has been made all offseason about the Bears offense, as they added quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall draft pick in the NFL Draft.
Yet, the Bears also have a respectable defense with numerous talented players.
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. noted the Bears defense has one of the best defensive ends in the National Football League in Montez Sweat. Etienne stressed that the Jaguars cannot allow Sweat to ruin their game plan on Sunday.
The Jaguars will have to plan and execute properly to ensure that does not happen.
“I mean, I feel like you’ve got [Bears DE] Montez Sweat out there,” Etienne said. “I feel like we've got to be dialed in for him. We can't let him wreck the game. And they've got a great corner out there. Just really just be on high alert for where he is at all times, and understand that the backers are long, physical guys, and we've got to kind of just run through and finish with our pads, and just put pressure on them for four quarters and make them make tackles the whole game.”
Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk took it a step further, noting that the Bears defense has a talented defensive backfield as well. Kirk listed multiple players on the Bears defense that the Jaguars offense must concern itself with heading into Sunday.
“Yeah, well, I think it starts up front with them,” Kirk said. “Obviously, the addition of [DE] Montez Sweat has really helped them in their front. But they have a lot of talented guys up there. Their back end is really talented, two corners and safeties as well.
“I guess Brisker [Bears DB Jaquan Brisker], we’ll see if he'll be out there or not. He's a really talented a young safety. They have [Bears DB] Kevin Byard as well. Just a lot of guys back there that are very opportunistic. They’ve got great ball skills, and they're sticky in coverage. Definitely a challenge for us on the perimeter. There are definitely areas that we feel like we can manipulate. We’ve just got to hone into the game plan and go out and execute.”
The Bears are a talented team but far from unbeatable. The Jaguars are in desperate need of another win to help undo some of the damage done by their 0-4 start. While the Bears may or may not be the better team, anything can happen on any given Sunday, especially when teams are playing across the pond.
