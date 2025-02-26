Moments Ago 2025 NFL Draft Top Prospect Abdul Carter Talks Jaguars
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of the top prospects in the entire 2025 NFL Draft has interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars.
During Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter's podium session at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Carter revealed that he is set to speak with the Jaguars this week. Here is what he had to say on the Jaguars and new head coach Liam Coen.
"All good impressions for me. I feel like they are really interested in me. I am interested in them. All good impressions so far," Carter told Jacksonville Jaguars On SI.
Carter is one of the best players in the entire draft class, frequently drawing comparisons to former Penn State star Micah Parsons. Carter had a dominant 2024 season, recording 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and earning an All-American honor.
The Jaguars' pass-rush already has two double-digit sack artists in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but the Jaguars' new regime led by Coen, general manager James Gladstone and EVP Tony Boselli have made it clear that the trenches and impacting the quarterback are priorities moving forward.
"I think the ability to create disruption is, above all else most important and that type of chaos, it makes it hard for an offensive operation. I lean into that more than just about anything, and I think the combination of urgency and explosiveness is something that I certainly prefer," Gladstone said at the combine on Tuesday.
The Jaguars hold the No. 5 pick in this April's draft. It seems unlikely that Carter could fall out of the first four picks, but the same was said about Jalen Ramsey in 2016 and Josh Hines-Allen in 2019. Perhaps the Jaguars can get lucky once again and land one of the NFL's best prospects to reinforce their defense.
