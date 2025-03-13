BREAKING: 49ers Sign Former Jaguars QB
Another former Jacksonville Jaguars free agent has landed elsewhere.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones has signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers -- uniting him with head coach Kyle Shanahan.
It is an interest next step for Jones considering he was frequently mocked to the 49ers when they held the No. 3 pick ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, Jones lands exactly where many projected him to land to begin his career.
This ends Jones' tenure as the Jaguars' backup quarterback, which saw him start seven games and go 2-5 in the process. In 10 games last year, Jones completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The former Jaguars regime traded a sixth-round pick for Jones last March, and the trade ultimately netted the Jaguars just a one-year rental for a backup quarterback.
The Jaguars ended up finding Jones' replacement this week in free agency, with the Jaguars signing Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens as their new backup quarterback.
Mullens is set to join Trevor Lawrence and John Wolford in the quarterback room this fall, with new head coach Liam Coen, offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple now set to lead the unit.
"The time—you look at these quarterbacks specifically coming out in the last few years. Well, you're in Pop Warner football and you're in a no-huddle shotgun system, and then you're in high school and you're in a no-huddle shotgun system. OK, you go to college, that may have been the case," Coen said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"We've got to have patience with these guys because the communication piece that you miss with the no-huddle offenses, not to knock it, it's just, hey, we have to take that into consideration when we're going through the longevity of a quarterback’s career. I think when you're ready to move on, I think it's pretty clear to a lot of people in terms of the building, the staff, the players. If the clip has fallen off, it's typically something you can see with the naked eye, but it's more the development, the fundamentals, the technique. If that's all still there, then you can continue to win with that player.”
