BREAKING: Another Report Tying Bill Belichick to Jaguars
The buzz around former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick continues to grow.
While the Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to part ways with head coach Doug Pederson as of this writing, Belichick has been a common name brought up in national reports when it comes to the future of the Jaguars as a franchise. The Jaguars are sitting at 2-9 and have consistently been among the NFL's worst teams throughout the 2024 season.
After one report on Sunday evening tied Belichick to the Jaguars' job in ways of a partnership with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, another report has connected Belichick to the Jaguars job if/when it comes open. This time, it came via The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"As we wait to find out what the Jaguars do next, keep in mind Bill Belichick wants to be a head coach again and the Jaguars should be viewed as a potential destination. I’m told it’s highly unlikely that a partnership with GM Trent Baalke would take place, per sources," Russini said on X.
Reports swirled about the status of Pederson ahead of Week 11, and the Jaguars responded with a 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. With that said, the Jaguars went through Monday morning without any changes along the coaching front.
If Pederson remains in the role during the Jaguars' Week 12 bye week, there could be other potential changes to come.
"I don’t know yet. Something I have to think about and it’s just – it’s hard. It’s hard to put it all on, I think, one person. I think coaches have to look at themselves, we have to look – I have to start there, look at myself and obviously the staff and what are we doing, how are we preparing our players, and then same way with the players, right?" Pederson said.
"They have to look at themselves and be critical of themselves and then make the changes, make the corrections that we need to get better. So, I’ll process a few things and – but I’m glad that we have the bye right now though.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.