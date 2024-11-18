Could Bill Belichick Be the Next Jaguars' HC?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely to make a head coaching change soon. Their 2-9 record this season has left them with no choice but to move on from Doug Pederson.
After accumulating more losses than wins during his tenure with the team, Mike Florio believes the Jaguars will move on from Pederson. Still, he may already have someone in mind to replace Pederson.
“Before the season started, team owner Shad Khan said, ‘This is the best team the Jaguars have ever assembled, let’s prove it by winning now.’ So here we are, 2-9, worst loss (on Sunday) in franchise history, bye week coming up,” Florio said.
Florio noted that Pederson seemed exasperated at the questions surrounding his future with the team. Pederson’s frustrations could be felt after the Jaguars’ embarrassing loss.
“Doug Pederson was asked after the game about the possibility of being fired,” Florio said. “He said, ‘If it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen,’ and it could happen soon. What about the guy that put together the ‘best team ever assembled,’ general manager Trent Baalke?
“I’ve talked to several people throughout the league, and there’s a belief in some circles — he could potentially survive into next year as part of a package deal that would reunite him with someone he worked with back in 1998-1999 with the New York Jets. That coach is available. He’s won a few Super Bowls. His name is Bill Belichick.”
Albert Breer noted that Belichick has already had a strong connection with the Jaguars’ front office. Jacksonville potentially bringing Belichick would be the first step to returning credibility to the Jaguars organization.
“That's just a sneaky one with Belichick for me. Tony Khan [the son of Jags' owner Shahid Khan] has a really strong relationship with Belichick,” Breer said. “To the point that, when they hired Doug Marrone full-time and removed the interim tag in 2017, that was largely on the advice of Belichick to do it.
“So Bill's had the ear of ownership in that place for a while now. And I just wonder if that's not rattling around in the heads of ownership there, especially when you're renovating your stadium. You've got sponsorships to sell, you've got suites to sell, all of that stuff. Do you need some more credibility? There's some things that line up there where I wouldn't totally rule that out as a viable possibility for Belichick in 2025.”
If Shad Khan is ready to move onto a new coach, should he make a move to poach Belichick before another team does?
