BREAKING: Crushing News For Jaguars’ Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially eliminated from playoff contention.
As a result of the Jaguars' 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans, the Jaguars needed a Denver Broncos loss vs. the Cleveland Browns to keep their incredibly slim playoff hopes alive. Those hopes were given their final nail in the coffin on Monday with a Browns win, and the Jaguars will now miss the playoffs for the second year in a row.
The Jaguars currently own a tie with the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants for the worst record in the NFL at 2-10. The Raiders and Giants were the first teams this season to become officially eliminated from postseason contention, and the Jaguars have now joined them as a third team without a hope for meaningful games down the stretch.
Now, the Jaguars will finish their final five games of the season looking for any kind of positivty to leave 2024 with. But after the team e ntered the season with such high hopes, they are now officially on the outside looking in.
“I didn't meet with them today. All they had to do today was basically come in, get their lift, treatment and all that kind of stuff. I didn't meet with them today. I won't meet with them tomorrow. See them on Wednesday. I just want them to kind of clear their heads of this one and really let's focus on Tennessee this week and these next five," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"But I'll say this after the game, I mean, it's a locker room that they’re hurting, they're disappointed, frustrated. They're scratching their heads like we all are trying to figure this thing out. But it's a resilient group, too. They’ll bounce back on Wednesday. They'll prepare for Tennessee, another division game on the road, all that stuff. They’ll bounce back. So, a couple of days here to kind of think about it, put it behind us and move forward.”
