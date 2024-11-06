Breaking: Ex-Jaguars Veteran Signs With NFC Foe
Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson is back with the San Francisco 49ers, this time reportedly signing with their practice squad.
Gipson was released on Monday, ending his second stint with the franchise.
Gipson signed with the team this summer while he and the team awaited his six-game suspension to run its course. Gipson ended up being suspended for the first eight games of the season instead, with the league not putting him onto the exempt list until last week.
In his time with the Jaguars, Gipson was able to take part in just two regular-season practices.
Gipson was a starter for the Jaguars from 2016-2018 and spent the last two years with the San Francisco 49ers, starting 33 games for them and recording six interceptions and 11 pass deflections and starting six playoff games in that stretch.
Gipson spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Gipson signed with the Jaguars in 2016 and started in 48 games for the Jaguars, along with all three playoff games in 2017. In that span, he recorded six interceptions and 16 pass deflections.
The Jaguars will be expected to continue to start Andre Cisco and Darnell Savage at safety, while soon-to-be returning safety Andrew Wingard will likely impact the safety rotation.
The Jaguars never got clarity from the NFL's office on why Gipson's suspension went from six games to effectively eight games. As a result, he never played a snap with the franchise during his second time with the team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE