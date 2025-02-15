BREAKING: First Finalists For Jaguars GM Job Revealed
The Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer and closer to making a general manager hire.
With the first round of interviews concluding on Friday night, the Jaguars are set to take their list of double-digit candidates down to just a handful before they make their important decision. And now, we know of at least two names who will be in the mix as finalists for the top front office role.
"The Jaguars are lining up in-person second interviews for their GM job next week, with Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham among others on the list, per sources. Interim GM Ethan Waugh also is expected to interview next week," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on social media.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have 11 known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray; former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson; Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan; Las Vegas Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement.
