BREAKING: Former Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen Joining Bills Staff
Former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has found his next stop.
"Former Jaguars and Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is expected to join the Bills staff as a senior defensive assistant. Nielsen also spent six seasons with the Saints as D-line coach and co-DC. He drew high interest from multiple teams in this cycle," The Athletic's Bruce Feldman said.
Nielsen spent one season as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, replacing former defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell after the Jaguars overturned the defensive staff following the 2023 season.
Nielsen and his defensive staff brought in a radically different scheme to Jacksonville that many expected to help the unit take a step forward after a tumultuous end to the 2023 season.
Instead, the Jaguars' defense struggled mightily throughout the course of the year due to injuries and blown assignments. The unit was missing star linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and defensive backs Tyson Campbell and Darnell Savage for a large chunk of the first quarter of the season, but even their returns failed to help the unit turn their fortunes around.
The Jaguars moved on from Nielsen after hiring new head coach Liam Coen last month; last week, Coen hired Green Bay Packers inside linebackers coach and run game coordinator Anthony Campanile.
"From just that physical mindset. Like, when our opponents turn on the tape, like, what are they looking at? Are they seeing guys playing through the echo of the whistle? I mean, the echo," Coen said last week.
"You might get a flag or two early on. Man, hey, let's pull back a little okay. here we go. But I want them playing on the edge. I want them to play on the edge because this is a violent game. They have to be that way. I want them to play that way. So that's where it starts. If we can get that out of these guys, I think we will be moving in the right direction."
Since hiring Campanile, the Jaguars have also added a linebackers coach, defensive line coach and secondary coach. With the defensive side of the ball trending toward completion, Coen's staff is close to full.
