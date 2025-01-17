BREAKING: Former Jaguars HC Jack Del Rio Lands HC Job Overseas
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently looking for their next head coach. They have started the process to find the right man for the job. In Jacksonville, there are a lot of unknowns on who they want to bring in or what role will both owner Shad Khan and general Trent Baalke ultimately will have on the next head coach.
Well, the Jaguars are looking for that next head coach, it was one former Jaguars coach that made headlines on Friday about getting another head coaching job.
Former Jaguars head coach Jack Del Rio will be a head coach overseas in Europe. Del Rio will be the new head coach of the Paris Musketeers of the European League of Football.
"Former Jaguars and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio has been named the head coach of the Paris Musketeers of the European League of Football," said ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.
Del Rio has spent 12 seasons as a head coach in the NFL. He coaches the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-2011 and with the Oakland Raiders from 2015-2017. He posted a 93-94 record as a head coach.
Del Rio has also been a coordinator in the NFL. He spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and most recently with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders was his last NFL stay in 2023.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Coach Del Rio to Paris,” said Musketeers CEO John McKeon. “His commitment to excellence and his passion for teaching the game will build upon the tone and culture that was set by our first coach, Marc Mattioli. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Musketeers family and continue building our winning tradition.”
Del Rio is bringing a lot of football experiences as a coach to the Musketeers. He has had a major impacted in the NFL and now will try to find success in Europe.
“I’m looking forward to working with this group of men,” said Jack Del Rio. “We will teach, develop and compete.”
The European League of Football is a league with 17 teams from different countries in Europe. The Paris Musketeers first season in the league was in 2023.
