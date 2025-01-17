Jaguars Mailbag: How Has the Coaching Search Gone?
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week, we take questions on Trent Baalke, the coaching search, and more.
Q: There’s a lot to love about this job, it’s 1/32. Some good pieces, including a QB. I find it a little hard to believe that someone would pass on it solely because of Baalke. Can you think of a case in recent memory where a coach turned down a gig because of the front office?
A: I honestly still believe Ben Johnson turned down the Washington Commanders job because he wasnt fully comfortable with their very full front office set up. That isn't a sourced report or anything, it is just my read of the situation.
With that said, I do agree that this has become a bit overblown. It is a fact that some coaches and their representatives raise an eyebrow at working with Baalke, but the same was said in 2022 about Doug Pederson. He took the job because it was a good one anyways.
Q: Do we owe Atlanta a 2nd or 3rd in this draft since Ridley signed with the Titans?
A: I'm tired, boss.
Q: Hi, John. That Shad press conference was, um, something? Cathartic? There is no more guessing who the biggest issue in the building is anymore, he owns it.
A: It was certainly something. I will say that I walked away from the press conference with a much deeper idea of just how poorly of a job Shad Khan things Doug Pederson and his coaching staff did, which is likely influenced by what he is being told by others. The most important quote came from Baalke, in my opinion, and was when he said that they don't need to fix everything -- just some things. We now know what those somethings are to Khan, and they begin and end with coaching.
Q: Looking at 2025 contracts and the heavy dead cap for cuts won't the roster look mostly the same next year?
A: There certainly won't be a lot of changes. The 2024 free agent class will be back. There are questions about Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, but I somewhat lean to both of them coming back. I don't think Brandon Scherff or Andre Cisco are back. Other than that, I think it will be a similar roster with some rookies mixed in.
Q: Good Baalke: Trevor, Travon, Kirk, Little, Campbell, Engram, Oluokun and Agnew Baalke: no talent after 2nd round, Davies, Darby, Savage, no 3rd EDGE, Ryan Nyelsen, Press Taylor, lack of culture. In summary, Baalke is a mid-GM. Does mid-GM deserves a 2nd contract? Is a big risk for new coach to sign with a GM with 1 year remaining under contract?
A: I did a general manager ranking on a podcast during the 2023 season and I came to a similar landing spot, which is that Baalke is likely a league-average general manager who is looked upon in a worse light due to his perceived reputation as a behind the scenes politicker. I do think Shad Khan would rather his head coach to be the face of the franchise, so I do not think it is a huge risk to sign with the team dependent of Baalke's contract.
Q: Who would you hire as HC?
A: Ben Johnson, Liam Coen, or Aaron Glenn. I think all three are great candidates. Then again, I thought Byron Leftwich was a good candidate.
Q: I heard a few references to the 2022 season from Shad and Baalke in the press conference. I know that was a magical run, but has the second half of that 22 season continued to stunt the growth of this franchise?
A: I don't think they are stuck on 2022 in the building. If anything, I think the building was too stuck on 2023 this season. I think they just reference 202
Q: John, what did you mean by “clean slate” when you asked Shad about it? There seems to be a lot of confusion as to what you meant.
A: I am surprised there is confusion, but it is my fault if there is, so I will own that. I meant a clean slate in terms of football leadership and alignment with the front office/general manager. I did not mean the team doctor, oddly enough.
Q: Is there any merit to the notion Baalke is just helping the search and will move into a new position once it’s finished (Joe Douglas type hire)?
A: I don't want to say no because in the NFL, you can never say never. You can especially never say never when it comes to the Jaguars. With that said, Baalke has been the one scouting for the 2025 draft class and free agent class for months now. He has to be the one who navigates the offseason, because that much legwork has already been put into it.
Q: Do you think Shad is really as aloof as he seemed to be in the press conference or do you think he was being coy on purpose?
A: I don't think he came off as aloof. I do think he came off as someone who was annoyed he has to go through this whole process again, which isn't entirely unfair.
Q: Do you see this going like last coaching cycle where we have to end up with a low-end option because of Baalke (an Arthur Smith or Matt Nagy type)?
A: Not because of Baalke, no. And I honestly don't think the Jaguars hired a bad option last time around if you look at the other candidates and hires.
