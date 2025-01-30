BREAKING: Former Jaguars OC Press Taylor Lands on Ben Johnson's Bears Staff
The Chicago Bears have hired one of the Jacksonville Jaguars most important assistants.
Former offensive coordinator Press Taylor has landed with the Chicago Bears as passing game coordinator on Ben Johnson's first staff. It is an interesting hire considering Johnson took an interview with the Jaguars, which leads to the possibility that perhaps he would have retained Taylor.
Taylor spent the last three seasons as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator under Doug Pederson. He shared play-calling duties with Pederson in 2022 before taking over as the full-time play-caller for Pederson and the Jaguars in 2023, a role he held through the 2024 season.
With Pederson fired the day after the 2024 season ended, it was always expected that Taylor would not be a part of new head coach Liam Coen's staff.
" “All the decision of who returns and who does what, that's well beyond me. If the right people ask my opinion and things like that, and I get an opportunity to sit down and talk with people, I'd love to do that. But those are all decisions that go away beyond me," Taylor said in his final press conference with the Jaguars.
"Yeah, I think we've shown enough in terms of growth and continuity and the things that we could do and what we've done with who we've had and the position we put those guys in at times, I believe so.:”
The 2022 season as a rousing success for the Jaguars, Pederson and Taylor as the Jaguars put together their best offense in years and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. After winning the AFC South title in 2022, the Jaguars then started with an 8-3 record in 2023 and looked like they were in position to compete for the No. 1 seed.
Injuries to Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk led to the Jaguars dropping five of their final six games during the 2023 season, however, which led to the Jaguars missing out on the playoffs and finishing second in the AFC South race.
The 2024 season started out poorly for the Jaguars and never really got back on track. Now, Taylor will serve as a key part of Johnson's staff in Chicago.
