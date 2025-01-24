BREAKING: How the Jaguars Convinced Liam Coen to Take a 2nd Interview
The Jacksonville Jaguars were out of the running for Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator 30 hours ago.
Now, the Jaguars appear close to landing one of their top targets all along.
One day after Coen turned down a second interview with the Jaguars -- on the very day the interview was scheduled for -- Coen has reversed course and is now meeting with the Jaguars in-person for the first time.
So, what changed for the Jaguars and Coen over the last day? Aside from a change in the front office, the Jaguars' bid looks like a factor.
According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, the Jaguars were able to convince Coen to interview with the team after making him a hard sell on the kind of power he would have.
"So what changed for Liam Coen? He got on the plane to Jacksonville after Jags' ownership called him directly and explained they will let him pick the general manager and would pay him "Ben Johnson" level money along with multiple years, per sources," Russini said.
The Jaguars moved on from general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday, largely the result of the public embarrassment of the team's top candidate turning down a second interview with them. Since then, Jaguars ownership has continued their pursuit of Coen.
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit. In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
"Liam has done an incredible job," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said earlier this month.
"It's the influence he's had throughout all the guys teaching the game of football, and I've mentioned to you guys like all year, that teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned, whatever you want to call it. And he does a great job of that, and then calling the plays with player strengths, that's what good OCs do. And so he's done an unbelievable job."
