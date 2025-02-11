BREAKING: Ian Cunningham Interviewing For Jaguars GM Job Later This Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking off their general manager search this week, and there is an update on the schedule for one of the biggest names in the search.
"Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham will interview for the Jaguars general manager job on Friday, per sources. Cunningham is a strong candidate, and has been since Liam Coen's hiring, to land the job," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said on social media.
Cunningham has long been thought to be one of the top candidates for the Jaguars job. The assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears for the last three seasons, he has also had key stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
Considering the pedigree of both front offices and the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, it makes sense for the Jaguars to target a candidate with this kind of background and experience.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have eight known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
