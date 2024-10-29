BREAKING: Injured Jaguars Star Releases Statement
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk has taken to social media to release a statement in the wake of his season-ending collarbone injury.
Defining moments like this in our lives provide an opportunity to show who we are in our core. The “obstacle” is always the way, and that’s how I choose to attack it. My journey is far from over in this league, and know I’ll be back better than ever," Kirk said on Instagram.
"To Duval, my teammates, coaches, and family, I’m sorry that I won’t be out there for the rest of the season. I’ve loved every moment of being apart of this organization, and hopefully will spend many more Sundays in a Jags uniform. I love this game more than anything.. I promise you will see the best version of myself come next season… until then."
Kirk suffered his season-ending injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers after landing on his shoulder while attempting to make a diving deep catch. It is the second year in a row that Kirk has had his season cut short due to injury.
“Had surgery this morning, so he's done. Yeah, unfortunate. Trying to make play late. Landed on it. Linebacker fell on him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "Yeah. Tough. Tough for him. Tough for us, but he'll pull through and he'll be better.”
"I mean, I think it changes just for the nature of the people that are on the field. But yeah, I mean, missing Christian [Kirk] is going to sting a little bit. Obviously, his leadership and the way he's been playing."
