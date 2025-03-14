BREAKING: Jaguars Add Analytics Chief From Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars took another step becoming Rams East on Friday.
"The Jaguars are hiring Jake Temme from the Rams as Senior Vice President of Football Analytics, per sources. Temme was previously Director, Data and Analytics with Los Angeles. He follows James Gladstone from the Rams to the Jaguars," ESPN's Seth Walder reported.
Tamme will be expected to be a lead voice in the Jaguars' marriage of analytics and scouting, with the Rams being at the forefront of the NFL in recent years for their approach to analytics.
Between Tamme, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, the Rams' influence is strong in Jacksonville.
"We all came up within that organization. I think there's a North Star that we are looking at in terms of how do we want to operate, right? Is it going to be identical? No. This is going to be ours," Coen said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"But we can take so many different things that we learned from there, from both personnel, scheme, people, the way that we talk to one another, the way that we communicate and treat one another. I think those are kind of the foundational pieces that we took from L.A., and then now, hey, how do we make it ours, and how do we put this thing all together to truly move forward?”
The Jaguars hold 10 picks in next month's draft and it should be expected for Tamme and his team to begin to at least implement the core principles of their systems before a more wide-scale plan later on.
"Now, in terms of what you may say is me getting up to speed, I’m going to calibrate my own mode of operation to the Jaguars’ current mode of operation. One person changing rather than a large group changing in the immediate mode is going to be a little bit more efficient and less disruptive," Gladstone said at the combine.
"I think adaptability is certainly a key trait that any leader or person in this space is going to have to embrace, and that’s one I look forward to deploying so that our entire group actually sees that in action. And really just looking forward to learning, right? Because I’ve only known it through the lens that I’ve experienced, so I really look forward to getting an opportunity to digest a different way of moving about business.”
