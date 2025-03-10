BREAKING: Jaguars Add Another Weapon For Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found another weapon for Trevor Lawrence.
After releasing or trading three wide receivers and one tight end last week, the Jaguars are reinforcing their wide receiver room with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars are signing Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $10-$12 million.
Brown, a former third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of UNC, appeared in 16 games last season and caught 30 passes for 308 yards and one touchdown. In three playoff games, he caught 12 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown, ending his season on a big high note.
With the Jaguars moving on from Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Josh Reynolds, and Devin Duvernay last week, they had a big need for improved skill position depth. Now, they get that with Brown after he was one of the biggest standouts from last year's post season.
Surrounding Lawrence with the best weapons possible is clearly a priority for the Jaguars this offseason, with the Jaguars' brass making it clear that despite the departures, he will have pass-catchers.
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We've got to build it around him as well," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at his opening press conference.
"We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now.”
Brown will now join a wide receiver room that is led by Brian Thomas Jr, while also including Parker Washington and Gabe Davis.
"He's so dynamic, being able to move him around, where you saw him at LSU, maybe not do some of those things, right?" Coen said last month about Thomas.
"Where he was mostly outside, running more linear routes, vertical posts, some overs and then the stop. So, the ability for him to snap down, get in the slot, be able to run some of the choice routes, looky routes, and then, oh, by the way, you can throw him a screen and he can go do something with it. Our pass game will run through him, and super excited to get to work with him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.