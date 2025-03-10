BREAKING: Jaguars Find Their Backup QB
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another key addition in free agency.
This time around, the Jaguars have found a backup quarterback to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence in the form of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens.
"The Jaguars have agreed to terms with QB Nick Mullens on a two-year, $6.5 million deal with $3 million guaranteed, source says," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said.
"The new backup to Trevor Lawrence, Mullens goes from Minnesota to Jacksonville along with new Jags assistant Grant Udinski."
The obvious connection for Mullens to the Jaguars is new Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who spent the last three years with Mullens on the Vikings.
Udinski was the Vikings' assistant quarterbacks coach this past season and played a key role in preparing the Vikings' quarterback room for game day over the last few seasons, giving him plenty of comfort with Mullens.
The Jaguars' quarterback room now consists of Lawrence, Mullens and John Wolford. The Jaguars' previous backup quarterbacks -- C.J. Beathard and Mac Jones -- are free agents and not expected to return under the new regime.
Now, it is clear what kind of support system Lawrence will have in the quarterback room moving forward.
"Yeah, I'm beyond fired up to work with Trevor. Like I said about Liam, probably the same thing with Trevor, I don't have enough words to explain how excited I am for the opportunity to work with him. The relationship side of it is something that takes time, not just me getting to know him, but him getting to know me," Udinski said last month.
"This is a collaborative process. There are no dictatorships or anything like that in this business or on our team, just like we're collaborative as a staff or collaborative with our players. So ultimately, if the players come first, ‘players over plays,’ like Liam's probably told you guys a number of times. And if that's true, then we have to be willing to go above and beyond and do whatever it takes to put them in the best position for success, and part of that is committing the time and effort and resources to forming those relationships.”
