How Trevor Lawrence Can Change the Narrative
The Jacksonville Jaguars had the first overall pick in 2021, and with it, they selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson University. He won the NCAA National Championship as a true freshman with the Clemson Tigers, and the sky was the limit for this highly touted prospect.
A lot of people gave him the benefit of the doubt after a turbulent rookie season, which included Urban Meyers being fired from the team after a 2 - 11 start and multiple scandals off the field. They clinched the first overall pick once again in 2022, which they used to draft Trayvon Walker.
His second season has been his best by far, throwing for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. The Jaguars made the playoffs, and despite Lawrence throwing four interceptions in that game, they rallied and ended up winning that wild-card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Now was finally the time for Lawrence and the Jaguars to dominate the AFC South division and continue to get shot after shot in the playoffs. Except that division got a whole lot more loaded after their divisional rivals both added franchise quarterbacks in CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson.
This off-season looks a bit uncertain for the Indianapolis Colts and Richardson, but the Houston Texans and Stroud are here to stay. Despite not making it to the playoffs, the Jaguars decided to give Lawrence a massive contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.
He's being paid more than Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, who both have gotten closer to making a Super Bowl than he has. After getting a massive payday, Lawrence was only able to play ten games for the Jaguars, in a season where they only won four games.
The Jaguars' front office has been making a ton of moves in order to free up a lot of cap space, to open the door for free agents to come in and revitalize this franchise. James Gladstone and Liam Coen are doing all they can to set this team up for success.
The only thing left to do is for them to go out there and dominate. That's the only way Lawrence can shift the narrative surrounding him and this team. He has to go out there and throw for more than 4,500 yards, be an MVP candidate, and lead this team to the playoffs.
It's easier said than done, but it's not like Lawrence doesn't have the ability to do it. He has a bona fide wide receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick, which they can use to draft someone who helps this team win games.
The Jaguars paid Lawrence like he was one of the top five quarterbacks in the league, and it's time he steps up and starts playing like one. This front office has made it clear that he's their future. Lawrence needs to take this team to dominate their division, and even if they don't make it far in the playoffs, he cannot have another lost season under his belt.
