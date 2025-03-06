The Jaguars continue to clean house on Thursday, releasing veteran wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

BREAKING: Jaguars Release Veteran Wide Receiver
The Jaguars continue to clean house under new GM James Gladstone as they have released Devin Duvernay after one year with the franchise. Duvernay, a career special teamer, came to Jacksonville on a two-year deal.
Duvernay has been in the league since 2020, having spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before coming to Duval County.
It seems that Duvernay's services, like others, are no longer required by the new regime as the team continues to strip their roster of Trent Baalke holdovers.
Since Gladstone came into power, either from being released, traded or seeking retirement, the team has said goodbye to Mitch Morse, Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, Ronald Darby, and now Duvernay as well as all the free agents the team will not bring back.
In 13 games during the 2024 season, Duvernay had 11 receptions off 16 targets for 79 yards and no touchdowns. He had four carries for three yards and he had a near career low year as a returner.
On punts, Duvernay returned 19 punts for 167 yards and on kickoffs, he returned 14 attempts for 351 yards.
Quite frankly, this was the right move as Duvernay has no future with the organization as the team is expected to bring in another returner for the job. This move allows Duvernay to find a more perminant home where he's not a lame duck player.
The Rams have been successful at finding returners in the past as they used UDFA Xavier Smith in that role along with Blake Corum in 2024, something Gladstone helped arrange. Considering the young and dynamic talents available, the Jaguars might as well give someone else a chance to be their secret special teams weapon.
As the purge of the Baalke era continues, something that will be interesting to see is the role franchise legend and Executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli has in these decisions.
However, if Gladstone's approach to filling out his roster with young, undervalued talent is to work, they must be given the opportunities to play against NFL talent and there's no need for veterans to take opportunities away from young players. The last thing the team needs is for their young guns to be bogged down by disgruntled vets.
