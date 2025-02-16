2025 NFL Draft: How to Make Travis Hunter Work With the Jaguars
If the Jaguars are fortunate enough to pick Travis Hunter, they need to snag him at five. No doubt about it. However, Hunter does not fix the needs of the team's offensive and defense lines. Since the team has yet to hire a general manager, let's jump in the GM chair and show how the team can prepare a roster that Liam Coen can win with immediately.
Note: 1.05 will mean round one, pick 5. The number before the decimal is the round, the number after is the position they were picked in regards to the entire draft.
1.05: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
2.36: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
3.70: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
3.88: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
4.106: Luke Kandra, OG, Cincinnati
4.125: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
5.143: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
6.184: Willie Lampkin, OG, North Carolina
7.223: Cam Stone, CB, Hawaii
Hunter automatically gives the Jaguars a shutdown corner and a dangerous pass-catching threat. However, that isn't going to matter if the team can't stop the run or protect Trevor Lawrence.
Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile stated that he would be bringing a "4-3 defense with 3-4 spacing" to the team. Perhaps this is my interpretation of his words but it sounds like he's running both, depending on the strengths and roster of the opposition. Collins, a dominant run stopper with a great swim move, and Nolen, a sack machine waiting to be unleashed could dominate together in the 3-4 or rotate in the 4-3.
Either way, that keeps the defensive line healthy and effective.
Restrepo is a playmaker with the ball in his hands. He's tough, he's physical and he reminds me a lot of Amon Ra St. Brown. Players that are even more dangerous when doubted.
Kandra has Pro Bowler written all over him and will be a day-one starter. Lampkin is a man mover who will create lanes for Ollie Gordon to fly through. Do not let Oklahoma State's awful 2024 erase the work Gordon put in during 2023.
Reed will be an All-Pro and a day-one starter. He had himself a run in the College Football Playoffs and if the team signs Jevon Holland, they would be the best safety tandem in football. Stone is a promising DB who could breakout as a full time starter by year two or three.
This draft gives the offense some beef up front while helping Lawrence evolve into the QB he is destined to be. It also lays the foundation for another "Sacksonville" era in Duval county.
To conduct this draft simulation, we used a simulator provided by our friends at Pro Football Network.
