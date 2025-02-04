BREAKING: Jaguars Add Cardinals Assistant as QB Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a key piece to their coaching staff.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars kicked off Tuesday by hiring Spencer Whipple as quarterbacks coach.
"Jaguars are hiring Cardinals pass game specialist Spencer Whipple as their new quarterbacks coach. Whipple - the son of former UMass HC and longtime NFL assistant Mark Whipple - spent the last six seasons in Arizona in multiple roles under Kliff Kingsbury and Jonathan Gannon," Schefter said.
Whipple has long-standing ties to Coen, who was largely mentored by his father Mark Whipple. Whipple and Coen were each on the UMass staff under Mark Whipple, and Coen called back to his friendship with Whipple when meeting Christian Kirk last week.
Whipple spent plenty of time with Kirk while with the Arizona Cardinals. He was offensive quality control coach in 2019 and then became assistant wide receivers coach for Kirk's last two seasons with the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, Whipple was named co-passing game coordinator. Over the last two seasons, he has held the title of pass game specialist.
Whipple will now replace Mike McCoy as Trevor Lawrence's primary teacher on the practice field. Lawrence and McCoy built a great rapport, but it has been clear from the start that Coen would want to bring in his own coach to guide Lawrence in his offense.
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We've got to build it around him as well," Coen said at his introductory press conference.
"We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now.”
Coen has now filled the quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach, secondary coach, linebacker coach, defensive line coach, defensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator roles.
On another coaching staff note, there appears a good chance another holdover from the previous staff is set to return. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, things are trending in a positive direction for assistant special teams coordinator Luke Thompson to return under Coen's staff.
