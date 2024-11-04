Primetime Loss Reveals Major Egg on Face of Jaguars' Rival
The Indianapolis Colts invited the drama out of the AFC South entering Week 9. But was it all worth it for the Jacksonville Jaguars' AFC South rival?
The Colts made the franchise-changing move of benching former first-round pick Anthony Richardson for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and all it resulted in was six offensive points against the Minnesota Vikings.
Six points. The Colts benched the quarterback they hoped would lead them into the future, sending shockwaves through the franchise and the NFL, and likely changing their relationship with Richardson for the long-term future.
And all they got out of it was six points.
The Colts' offense looked hapless against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, getting out-scored by their own defense in the 21-13 loss. While Flacco's offense scored just two field goals, the Colts scored a defensive touchdown in the first-half to make it a game going into halftime.
But for all of the veteran experience and savvy that Flacco was supposed to offer the Colts in the place of a raw and unproven and inconsistent Richardson ... it didn't matter. The Colts' offense still struggled, with Flacco finishing the game with a 63.7 passer rating and the Colts unable to run the ball without Richardson's presence.
“I was talking to head coach Shane Steichen before the game and he told me it was a very tough decision because he loves Richardson, loves his talent, but he feels like they are close and that Flacco brings that poise and communication that they’re going to need against the Vikings," NBC's Tony Dungy said before the game.
That poise and communication didn't do a thing for the Colts on Sunday, though. Instead, they were barely able to move the ball against a defense that had been reeling in recent weeks.
For all of the issues Richardson was having as the Colts' franchise quarterback, Flacco offered little to no solutions on Sunday. The only reason a team benches their second-year franchise passer for a veteran with no upside like Flacco is if they think it can lead them to the playoffs. And the offense the Colts trotted out on Sunday was not a playoff offense.
“[Anthony Richardson] is a very talented young man but it’s going to take some time. He’s going to learn better on the sideline. When it comes to Flacco, this is a ready-made roster and they are built to make the playoffs right now. All they need is consistent play from their quarterback and I think Joe Flacco will give them that," NBC's Rodney Harrison said.
The Colts weren't getting that from Richardson. And now, they aren't getting it from Flacco either.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE