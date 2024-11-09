BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Big Roster Moves Ahead of Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have two key faces back on the field vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Jaguars officially activated both safety Andrew Wingard and wide receiver Devin Duvernay from the Injured Reserve list on Saturday, meaning each will officially be back after extended stretches of time off with injury.
Wingard has been out since July, with a training camp knee injury forcing him to miss the first nine games of the season. Wingard's practice window to return opened three weeks ago, but he was still unable to suit up in Weeks 8 and 9. Now, he will finally get his long-awaited return.
"It's getting a player back that you expect to contribute. We expected it at the beginning of camp and things happen and the other guys have done a good job. Just getting our full defense back together again has been good," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said on October 24.
It remains to be seen exactly what kind of role Wingard will play in his first game back; he has been a core special teamer in the past, but the Jaguars have struggled at safety this season and there could be snaps available.
As for Duvernay, who has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5, the Jaguars expect the veteran receiver to contribute on special teams and as a wide receiver.
“I think he'll have a bigger role now that the guys are banged up, right? More than just returner out there. So again, Devin is a pro. He prepares, he gets himself ready to go and I would anticipate him playing a little bit more on offense," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
